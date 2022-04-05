WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Gets Duped by Meme Account on First Take

Not all takes are good ones from ESPN’s star purveyor of hot takes. Indeed, Stephen A. Smith delivered an objectively bad one Monday when he debated with Magic Johnson and cited a parody twitter account as a source.

The bad beat went down on Monday’s First Take when the pair were discussing the Brooklyn Nets and the alleged rift between Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Johnson pointed to other teams like the Milwaukee Bucks as better contenders to get out of the Eastern Conference than the Philadelphia 76ers and Harden, while Smith pointed to “reports” that Irving told Harden he was washed up as a major subplot for the rest of the season.

“You got to justify this trade with James Harden,” Johnson started. “You got to show everybody that you can really lead a team to the NBA Finals and win the championship with James Harden.”

That’s when Smith jumped in, “Especially when Kyrie looked him in the face, according to reports, and told him ‘you washed up’.”

The “report” Smith was referring to originated from BallSack Sports, a parody account gathering massive attention on twitter since its inauguration last year. What made the reference more comical is that the post Smith cited was almost two months old Not a great look for any ESPN employee, let alone their biggest talking head.

Various sports figures have called out Smith for the gaffe, including Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant, who reposted the clip on his twitter account.

Damn steve. Got ya ass https://t.co/oyZY5uPCKx — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 5, 2022

All in all, this is a funny moment, but hopefully the ESPN star will check his sources more thoroughly next time.

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com