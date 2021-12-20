WATCH: Utah Jazz Mascot Mercilessly Tossed Children Around Like Rag Dolls

By Brandon ContesDec 20th, 2021, 11:47 am
 

Utah Jazz mascot tosses children in musical chairs

Young basketball fans getting the opportunity to play musical chairs on TV with their favorite NBA mascot from the Utah Jazz sounds like a lovely promotional event.

That is until the children realize Jazz Bear is not their friend, he is in fact their enemy, showing the kids zero mercy as he tosses them to the ground like rag dolls.

Musical chairs is intense. Whether you’re playing or watching, there is a level of anticipation and nerves as we wait to see when the music stops and where everyone is standing. Three kids played the intense game of musical chairs against Jazz Bear, but the mascot quickly made it clear he wasn’t content with a participation trophy, he was desperate to win.

It’s funny, because no one appeared to get hurt. But the Utah Jazz and their newly announced Alternate Governor Danny Ainge couldn’t have been thrilled as they watched Jazz Bear launch kids around the room.

After Rob Perez tweeted video of the game, it even caught the attention of NBA center Robin Lopez, who hilariously pleaded with President Joe Biden on Twitter to investigate the game of musical chairs. But Biden has yet to publicly respond.

Jazz Bear is a five-time mascot of the year and entered the Mascot Hall-of-Fame in 2008.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: