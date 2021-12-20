Young basketball fans getting the opportunity to play musical chairs on TV with their favorite NBA mascot from the Utah Jazz sounds like a lovely promotional event.

That is until the children realize Jazz Bear is not their friend, he is in fact their enemy, showing the kids zero mercy as he tosses them to the ground like rag dolls.

Jazz Bear just ruined these kids during a game of musical chairs pic.twitter.com/vXtKo83e2z — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 19, 2021

Musical chairs is intense. Whether you’re playing or watching, there is a level of anticipation and nerves as we wait to see when the music stops and where everyone is standing. Three kids played the intense game of musical chairs against Jazz Bear, but the mascot quickly made it clear he wasn’t content with a participation trophy, he was desperate to win.

It’s funny, because no one appeared to get hurt. But the Utah Jazz and their newly announced Alternate Governor Danny Ainge couldn’t have been thrilled as they watched Jazz Bear launch kids around the room.

After Rob Perez tweeted video of the game, it even caught the attention of NBA center Robin Lopez, who hilariously pleaded with President Joe Biden on Twitter to investigate the game of musical chairs. But Biden has yet to publicly respond.

@POTUS will you save us in our moment of greatest need Adam Silver has turned a blind eye to the unyielding pain and suffering @nytimes @CNN #ThinkOfTheChildren — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) December 19, 2021

Jazz Bear is a five-time mascot of the year and entered the Mascot Hall-of-Fame in 2008.

