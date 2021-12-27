WATCH: Washington Football Player Attempts to Punch Out His Teammate During Heated Exchange on the Sideline

The Dallas Cowboys obliterated their division rival the Washington Football Team Sunday night 56-14 and caused frustrations to reach a boiling point on the sideline.

After Dallas jumped out to a 28-7 lead in the second quarter, two members of WFT’s defense appeared to be fed up with allowing the Cowboys’ offense to score at will. Two Washington defensive linemen, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, nearly brawled on the sideline as the game quickly slipped out of reach.

NBC cameras caught Payne and Allen sitting on the bench next to each other during Sunday Night Football, engaged in what appeared to be a heated discussion. Payne then stood up, leaned in, and looked to put his finger in Allen’s face, which didn’t sit well with the 265lb lineman. Allen quickly popped out of his seat and retaliated by throwing a punch at Payne, causing teammates to quickly break up the scuffle.

As NBC play-by-play voice Al Michaels noted in the broadcast, the two defensive linemen were college teammates at Alabama prior to being selected by Washington in consecutive NFL Drafts. Following the loss, Allen and Payne downplayed the incident.

“I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist,” Allen told reporters after the game. “If you look at how that game went, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.”

“Just a little brotherly disagreement,” Payne added. “Maybe the wrong place, wrong time, but it happened.”

Payne and Allen remained in the game and continued lining up next to each other, attempting to slow down the Cowboys’ offense. But it was without success as Dallas went on to score an additional 28 points following the scuffle.

