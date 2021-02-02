WATCH: Woman Absolutely Berates LeBron James in Brutal Courtside Heckling, Gets Ejected From Game

A group of fans were ejected from State Farm Arena after aggressively heckling LeBron James and starting a courtside spat with the superstar during the Lakers-Hawks game on Monday night.

Officials stopped the game after a woman sitting court side, later identified as Instagram model Juliana Carlos, was loudly heckling James:

The referees stopped the game after LeBron was heckled by a spectator in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/apoDqvt4ll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2021

Carlos attended the game with her husband Chris, who first engaged in a heated argument with James at the game. Carlos eventually involved herself and aggressively berated James after taking her mask off.

The Carlos couple, along with two other fans, were eventually ejected from the building once the spat got out of control.

“This lady, wow,” one commentator said while watching the argument. “She’s pointing like that one meme with the lady and the cat,” added another.

First breaking his silence, James commented on Sports Center’s Instagram video of the spat with a row of laughing emojis. The post also earned attention from Drake, who commented, “She off that season ticket holders Mojito.”

Former basketball player Richard Jefferson, also commented on the post, but did not take James’ side on this one, writing, “Honestly I think Bron should have been ejected for taunting.”

Jefferson later addressed his loyalty on Twitter after he was called out for liking many of Carlos’ Instagram posts:

Wait you guys can see that? 🤬I’m in her side https://t.co/N2XeqB6f4x — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) February 2, 2021

James officially addressed the spat after the game, revealing that he actually was not that torn up about it.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy fans are back in the building,” he said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction.”

Carlos also addressed the interaction on her Instagram live, revealing that despite all the attention she gave him, she “don’t give a fuck about LeBron.”

“So, I’m minding my own business, and Chris has been a Hawks fan forever,” Carlo explained of her husband. “He has this issue with LeBron. I don’t have an issue with LeBron. I don’t give a fuck about LeBron.”

“Anyway, I’m minding my own business, drinking, having fun. All of the sudden, LeBron says something to my husband, and I see this and I stand up. And, I go, ‘Don’t fucking talk to my husband,’ she added. “And, he looks at me and he goes, ‘Sit the fuck down, bitch.'” That’s when Carlos claims she got involved. Unhappy about getting called a bitch, she lashed out at James, leading to her forced removal from the game.

