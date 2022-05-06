WATCH: Yankees Players Crush Some Beers At a Rangers Game

Thursday was Cinco de Mayo for anyone reading this living under a rock, and a few New York Yankees celebrated the holiday in style after returning from a road trip in Canada: crushing some beers during a New York Rangers playoff game.

Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and D.J. LeMahieu were caught on an arena camera Thursday during the second period in Game 2 of the New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins series, all with beers in hand. The hometown crowd egged them on and they did not disappoint.

Take a look as the three ballplayers down their brews in epic fashion.

Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge, and DJ LeMahieu slugging beers at tonight’s Rangers game pic.twitter.com/gES0r7wO2T — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 6, 2022

To be fair, the players only had small, half-filled plastic cups.

If you want to rank them, Rizzo, Judge then LeMahieu as the first two each had more in their cups than their infielder teammate, finishing his chug after Rizzo as well.

The former Chicago Cub would take home the crown out of the three, clocking it at a not so shabby three seconds from start to finish on his chug.

Regardless, it was still a cool look for the superstar baseball players who became one with the crowd Thursday night by embracing the hockey culture.

The three “chugateers” must have caught the attention of the Rangers players, going on to score three more times exactly, finishing the game, 5-2, and evening up the series at 1-1.

