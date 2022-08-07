A brief but stunning video has been making the rounds on social media showing a violent clash at Citi Field in New York Saturday night.

The footage, uploaded to Twitter, shows several Mets fans exchanging punches at an Atlanta Braves fan in a vicious scuffle. And in the closing seconds of the clip, one of the Mets fans lands a devastating overhand right, which knocked the Braves fan out cold.

One Mets fan was trying to break up the fight by holding back the Braves fan, but appeared to only hinder that fan’s ability to fight back — while the two Mets fans were unencumbered and able to land freely.

Saturday night’s game was the second of a day-night doubleheader between the two squads. Additional footage posted to Twitter appeared to show that the Braves fan had been ejected from the stadium during the afternoon contest, according to Citi Field security.

