The panel on ESPN’s Get Up learned on Tuesday that former NFL star Harry Douglas isn’t a fan of snakes.

At the end of Tuesday’s show, Douglas, Mike Greenberg and Alan Hahn were reacting to a photo tweeted by ESPN reporter Heather Dinich. She was attempting to water her plants when a snake emerged from the pot.

“Small problem watering my plant just now…” she said.

Small problem watering my plant just now … pic.twitter.com/pvjxU9lBqm — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) June 20, 2023

When Douglas was asked for his thoughts on the photo, he shared a disturbing story.

“Heather, I found a snake in my house a few years ago, and I tortured that lil’ sucker because he could’ve got to my kids,” Douglas said. “I lit him on fire, Greeny. So if I was Heather, I would’ve poured gasoline on him and lit him on fire and gotten rid of him.”

Hahn’s expression was one of horror, and Greenberg quickly said what many viewers were probably thinking.

“Well that wasn’t what I expected at all,” Greenberg said with a laugh.

“You lit him on fire?!” Hahn finally asked after being speechless for a few seconds.

Showing no regrets, Douglas doubled down.

“I sure did,” he said in response to Hahn.

Watch above via ESPN.

