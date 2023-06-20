Bill Barr Disappointed With Hunter Biden Plea Deal, Says DOJ Must Prove Investigation’s ‘Integrity’ to Public

Former Attorney General Bill Barr expressed his disappointment with the plea deal agreed to by federal prosecutors and Hunter Biden in an appearance on Fox News Tuesday afternoon, arguing that after former President Donald Trump’s indictment the Department of Justice must assure the public of the integrity of its investigation into the president’s son.

Reports broke on Tuesday morning that Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors, as well as admit to the facts of a felony gun charge against him.

“Well I think the indictment of President Trump, which was a grave, significant act, really demands that the department assure everybody that the investigations into the Bidens was thorough and that the final decisions reached were reasonable, and I agree with Jonathan Turley, it’s not looking that good,” began Barr. He continued:

The key question as you say is, is this just the end of the gun and the tax case, or is this end of the whole shebang? All the other things that were swirling around that the press reported on. Alleged bribery, alleged money laundering and influence peddling and even allegations by whistleblowers of internal hanky-panky in the investigation. This demands a thorough accounting and so I don’t think the department can do what its normal act would be here or normal posture would be, which is to say nothing. I think the public interest demands that they assure people of the integrity of this investigation and the fairness of the final decision.

Barr went on to praise House Republicans and urge them to carry on with their investigations into the Bidens, after which host Martha MacCallum asked Barr to react to the news that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) will be allowed to view two new documents relating to bribery allegations against Hunter and President Joe Biden.

“The department is typically reluctant to provide access to materials provided by confidential sources, raw material and so forth, and there’s good reason for that as a general rule, but there are also cases where the public interest demands being more forward-leaning,” he replied.

“Half the country believes there’s a double standard of justice, or more than half of the country,” he added. “I believe there’s a double standard and I’ve been an insider. And I said even before these pleas were announced, it was critical that the department provide assurance to the American people that these cases are gonna fairly and thoroughly followed through on, and now this burden is especially heavy.”

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss, the lead prosecutor in the Hunter Biden case, has said that the investigation into him is ongoing.

