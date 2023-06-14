An overzealous caller made himself the center of an all-time rant by a New York sports radio host over the weekend.

WFAN’s Danielle McCartan was fielding calls about the Mets’ struggles this season when one of them decided to call her out. Identified as Ralph from Lakewood, New Jersey, the caller got into it with McCartan because he felt her criticism of Mets General Manager Billy Eppler was unfair.

“I’m sorry, what’s going on is pathetic, OK,” Ralph said, “because when the Mets signed (Max) Scherzer and signed (Justin) Verlander, every single radio host was psyched. All of a sudden, now that they’re not performing, we expect the general managers to be prophets and to know what’s going on.”

McCartan let him vent for several minutes before he seemingly crossed the line. Ralph claimed he could also be a radio host and reduced the job to looking at stats and saying, “He should’ve done this, he should’ve done that.” He then accused her of not producing any of her own content.

That’s when she finally had enough.

“Are you freaking kidding me?!” McCartan said. “I come with content every goddamn week there, Ralph! You’re a joke there, Ralph! That’s a joke there, Ralph, right? No one does more homework than me on this radio station. I dare you to go find someone! Ridiculous.”

Ralph did not respond, prompting McCartan to continue.

“I’m bringing nothing to the radio station here, Ralph?” she said. “Come on!” Yes, I was excited for Scherzer. Yes, I was there for Verlander. And I said it’s just not Billy Eppler! It’s blame to go around (for) all of them!”

