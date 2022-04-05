Zion Williamson’s Stepdad Says Son Is Ready To Play For The Pelicans This Season

While the New Orleans Pelicans haven’t said much regarding star forward Zion Williamson’s status, his family has been candid on the matter as his stepdad went on record Tuesday, expecting his son to return this season.

In an interview with Louisiana-based The Jordy Culotta Show, Lee Anderson, Williamson’s stepfather, was asked if his son had any chance of playing this season, to which he gave an optimistic answer.

“Do I expect him to play…certainly I do.” Lee Anderson on the probability is Zion returning for the #Pelicans this season. pic.twitter.com/KkyYAxPo5D — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 5, 2022

“I expect him to play. If you were to ask Zion, I’m sure he would probably say the same thing,” Anderson stated, explaining earlier that it’s tricky because of the Pelican’s medical staff being cautious with their star player.

Williamson has been sidelined all season due to repeated complications with his foot recovery so it’s unlikely we see him in the final week of the regular season. But with the revamped Pelicans currently in the play-in tournament, anything is possible according to Anderson as any return would be a boost for New Orleans and Zion.

“But with just a couple of games left, with the magnitude of what’s going on in New Orleans and the opportunity to qualify for the play-in game and possibly get into a seven-game series, that would be off the charts in the city of New Orleans,” Anderson said on the online show. “That would be a plus in New Orleans. That would be a plus for Zion with the way things are right now.”

Pelicans fans shouldn’t get too overjoyed though as there is still plenty of barriers for Zion to pass. With him being just elevated to one-on-one work in March, the team may be viewing a more long term picture for Williamson, according to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez

Aside from the injury and recovery timelines, Anderson addressed the reported frustrations that have emerged from Williamson’s camp and denied them vehemently.

“There is no bad spirit at all. I’m really confused and concerned of where all the negative vibes came from.” Lee Anderson with a first-hand account of the relationship between Zion and the city of New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/HpxbVv94hL — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) April 5, 2022

“But for them to put Zion’s family name out there and say that we’re not happy in New Orleans, that is false information,” Anderson exclaimed. “And it’s coming from the horse’s mouth. You don’t have to look anywhere else for any further information, I’m telling you right now that it’s false.”

Furthermore, Anderson praised the general manager, David Griffin, and the Pelican’s front office for their moves this season, particularly new head coach Willie Green.

“They smacked a walk-off home run,” Anderson said. “They did an amazing job. Willie Green has come in and righted the ship. I’m not throwing shade at no coach, I’m not doing that; I’m just saying what’s happening right now. He’s come in, he’s a young coach, and evidently, he’s a player’s coach because the players have really bought into what he was doing.”

