Baier Bump, Grammy Slump, Musk Reads | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Bret Baier

Fox News’s Special Report with Bret Baier saw a boost in the ratings for his Friday interview with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Baier’s interview brought in an impressive 2.56 million total viewers and 452,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demographic. Baier’s total viewership was up a whooping 49 percent, while his demo viewership was up a massive 86 percent from the same day last year.

Baier also managed to surpass Sean Hannity in the demo, who brought in 413,000 viewers.

Baier’s 2.56m beat his MSNBC and CNN time-slot competitors combined. MSNBC’s Ari Melber didn’t quite make it to half that, with 1.19 million total viewers, and CNN’s Situation Room didn’t even pull a third of Baier’s total, with just 729k.

Not bad for the network President Joe Biden called “one of the most destructive forces” in America.

As for the three networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

• CNN: 669,000

• Fox News: 1.87 million

• MSNBC: 824,000

25-54 Demo:

• CNN: 158,000

• Fox News: 310,000

• MSNBC: 85,000

For the prime time averages— encompassing shows which air from 8-11 p.m. — in total viewers and the 25-54 demo,