Facebook Officially Changes Company Name to… Meta

By Josh FeldmanOct 28th, 2021, 3:01 pm
 
Facebook Changes Corporate Name to Meta

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: A sign with a new logo and the name ‘Meta’ is displayed in front of Facebook headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Menlo Park, California. A new name and logo were unveiled at Facebook headquaters after a much-anticipated name change for the social media platform. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“The company name is Meta.”

“In what way?”

“No, that’s the name!”

“What is?”

“Meta.”

“How?”

“Listen, the name is Meta.”

“You still haven’t told me what’s Meta about it!!!”

(Apologies to Abbott and Costello.)

Facebook is under a whirlwind of controversy, so they are going with a company-wide rebrand.

And the new name they have settled on is…

Meta.

Yes, Meta. It’s derived from Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of going all in on the “metaverse.”

What is the metaverse? Well, as Zuckerberg himself explained, “We’ve gone from desktop to web to phones, from text to photos to video, but this isn’t the end of the line. The next platform and medium will be even more immersive and embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it, and we call this the metaverse.”

The Facebook CEO showed some previews of the metaverse and how it would help “connecting with people.”

To be clear, the Facebook platform will still be called Facebook. Meta is the rebranding they are giving to the company at large.

The news comes amid massive scrutiny on the social media giant over recent stunning reports, revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen, and a trove of leaked documents, all revealing details from internal worries about election misinformation to Zuckerberg allegedly agreeing with a Vietnamese government demand to censor dissidents on the platform.

So the “Meta” rebrand received a lot of mockery and skepticism, even from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey:

