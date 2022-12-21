‘It’s Just a Bullsh*t Twitter Poll’: Elon Musk Savaged After Using Twitter Survey to Demand Senate Kill Major Legislation
Elon Musk touted the results of a Twitter poll and called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to kill a major spending bill.
The legislation appears to have the necessary 60 votes to advance in the Senate, as several Republicans are poised to join Democrats in voting for a spending bill to fund the government through September. Its passage would avert a government shutdown, which would begin on Friday.
The bill, which already passed in the House, has rankled Republicans in that chamber. They have called on GOP senators to withhold their support for an omnibus package, and instead pass a short-term funding bill until they retake the House in January so they can force spending cuts.
On Tuesday, Twitter’s CEO tweeted a poll asking, “Should Congress approve the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill?”
According to the not-at-all scientific poll, 71% voted “No.”
Musk tweeted the results at Schumer and McConnell on Wednesday night.
“.@SenSchumer & @LeaderMcConnell, the public has spoken,” he wrote. “They are overwhelmingly against this giant spending bill.”
The survey was Musk’s latest foray into gauging public opinion via Twitter poll, which, as pollsters will tell you, are not necessarily reliable indicators of public opinion. On Sunday, Musk tweeted a poll asking users if he should step down as CEO. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he said.
Fifty-seven percent of users said “Yes.” On Tuesday, Musk declared he will step down, but did not give a timeframe.
After Musk tweeted at Schumer and McConnell to demand the omnibus bill be scuttled, Twitter users roasted the billionaire for attempting to influence government policy via Twitter poll.
