‘It’s Just a Bullsh*t Twitter Poll’: Elon Musk Savaged After Using Twitter Survey to Demand Senate Kill Major Legislation

Elon Musk touted the results of a Twitter poll and called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to kill a major spending bill.

The legislation appears to have the necessary 60 votes to advance in the Senate, as several Republicans are poised to join Democrats in voting for a spending bill to fund the government through September. Its passage would avert a government shutdown, which would begin on Friday.

The bill, which already passed in the House, has rankled Republicans in that chamber. They have called on GOP senators to withhold their support for an omnibus package, and instead pass a short-term funding bill until they retake the House in January so they can force spending cuts.

On Tuesday, Twitter’s CEO tweeted a poll asking, “Should Congress approve the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill?”

According to the not-at-all scientific poll, 71% voted “No.”

Musk tweeted the results at Schumer and McConnell on Wednesday night.

“.@SenSchumer & @LeaderMcConnell, the public has spoken,” he wrote. “They are overwhelmingly against this giant spending bill.”

The survey was Musk’s latest foray into gauging public opinion via Twitter poll, which, as pollsters will tell you, are not necessarily reliable indicators of public opinion. On Sunday, Musk tweeted a poll asking users if he should step down as CEO. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” he said.

Fifty-seven percent of users said “Yes.” On Tuesday, Musk declared he will step down, but did not give a timeframe.

After Musk tweeted at Schumer and McConnell to demand the omnibus bill be scuttled, Twitter users roasted the billionaire for attempting to influence government policy via Twitter poll.

“If this website can fire me, God damn it, it can remake U.S. policy.” https://t.co/L0SaNMdSMi — Michael Weiss 🌻🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@michaeldweiss) December 22, 2022

So one day Elon Musk notices that Twitter may have a bot problem that impacts Twitter poll results. And another day Elon Musk suggests that Twitter poll results are akin to… a vote or proper poll of US citizens? Did I get that right? — Lora Kolodny (@lorakolodny) December 22, 2022

The world’s richest man has taken possession of a global social media platform used by the world’s journalists, scientists, governments, private citizens, businesses, religions, militaries and health/emergency services to share all vital information—It’s going as you might expect https://t.co/acKEitxTKL — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 22, 2022

“The public has spoken” is Elon’s Con to try to make his word/world God/truth but it’s just a bullshit Twitter poll — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 22, 2022

Big brain dude: Shut down the government it’s totally cool. https://t.co/iPzXxca37m — Meghann Myers (@Meghann_MT) December 22, 2022

Aside from the fact that us non-Americans could just as easily vote on this poll about an American bill as Americans could, six times more people voted for Musk to hit the road. "the public has spoken"? https://t.co/cmHrj2muUu — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) December 22, 2022

They also voted for you to step down as the head of twitter… — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) December 22, 2022

If this continues to be a thing, we'll need news outlets to start publishing explainers about random sampling, empirical survey design and why Twitter polls are total nonsense https://t.co/sQUCLYoGfN — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 22, 2022

I love all your polls man but this is still my favorite one pic.twitter.com/IFmQrJUpPo — eve6 (@Eve6) December 22, 2022

bruh, you are in no place to be giving advice on debt spending — Maybe: Fred Benenson (@fredbenenson) December 22, 2022

