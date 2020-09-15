comScore

Major Celebs Including DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian West Join #StopHateForProfit Social Media Campaign, Call for 24-Hour Instagram Freeze

By Josh FeldmanSep 15th, 2020, 4:03 pm

Loic Venance/AFP, Getty

Some big-name celebrities are joining a digital Stop Hate for Profit campaign against social media companies, following similar Facebook protest efforts during the summer.

Stop Hate for Profit — a campaign organized by groups like the ADL and the NAACP — has designed this week as a “week of action” that includes a call for a 24-hour Instagram freeze on Wednesday, September 16th. The group’s mission statement says the goal is to hold social media giants accountable for hate spreading on their platforms.

And people from Sacha Baron Cohen to Kim Kardashian West have all joined the protest:

Sacha Baron Cohen in particular has been very critical of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg in the past year. At the Golden Globes earlier this year, he introduced Jojo Rabbit saying, “The hero of this next movie is a naive misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg.”

