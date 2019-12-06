The official Twitter accounts for some of America’s biggest brands started to make gross sex jokes online on Thursday.

After the official Netflix account asked in a post, “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?” the floodgates opened.

what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019

In some kind of demented attempt to advertise their products and services through a viral post, even family-friendly brands like Universal Orlando Resort and Pop Tarts participated.

nice hot pocket — Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) December 5, 2019

Do you want more meat? — Arby’s (@Arbys) December 5, 2019

Please share your experience with the community. — Yelp (@Yelp) December 5, 2019

How likely would you be to recommend us to a friend? — Groupon (@Groupon) December 5, 2019

send me a *good* snake pic — Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) December 5, 2019

The Mandalorian continues to dominate — IMDb (@IMDb) December 5, 2019

I can’t believe this is happening live. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 5, 2019

Consider removing an article. — Grammarly (@Grammarly) December 6, 2019

How much sausage would you like? — MOD Pizza (@MODPizza) December 5, 2019

“This is delicious” — Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) December 5, 2019

netflix and chill? — hulu (@hulu) December 5, 2019

Sometimes it helps to blow on it first — Tazo (@Tazo) December 5, 2019

You can go elbow deep in me — Kettle Brand Chips (@kettlebrand) December 6, 2019

Do you wanna take a lick? — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) December 5, 2019

Bone-in please — Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) December 5, 2019

I’m not sure we want to touch this. — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) December 5, 2019

now 33% bigger — AXE (@AXE) December 5, 2019

Up to four devices, on us. — T-Mobile (@TMobile) December 5, 2019

That was Freaky Fast! — Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns) December 5, 2019

Fill me up — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) December 6, 2019

Please tell me I’m doing a good job — MoonPie (@MoonPie) December 5, 2019

We really need to do more video. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 5, 2019

Check out our new cans. — Bud Light (@budlight) December 5, 2019

Prepare for the ride of a lifetime. 🎢🙃 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 6, 2019

0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds. — Audi (@Audi) December 5, 2019

not touching this one — Kum & Go (@kumandgo) December 6, 2019

And the official account for New Jersey joined in too.

what exit — New Jersey ☃️ (@NJGov) December 6, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]