The official Twitter accounts for some of America’s biggest brands started to make gross sex jokes online on Thursday.
After the official Netflix account asked in a post, “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?” the floodgates opened.
what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?
— Netflix US (@netflix) December 5, 2019
In some kind of demented attempt to advertise their products and services through a viral post, even family-friendly brands like Universal Orlando Resort and Pop Tarts participated.
nice hot pocket
— Hot Pockets (@hotpockets) December 5, 2019
Do you want more meat?
— Arby’s (@Arbys) December 5, 2019
Please share your experience with the community.
— Yelp (@Yelp) December 5, 2019
How likely would you be to recommend us to a friend?
— Groupon (@Groupon) December 5, 2019
send me a *good* snake pic
— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) December 5, 2019
The Mandalorian continues to dominate
— IMDb (@IMDb) December 5, 2019
I can’t believe this is happening live.
— YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 5, 2019
Consider removing an article.
— Grammarly (@Grammarly) December 6, 2019
How much sausage would you like?
— MOD Pizza (@MODPizza) December 5, 2019
“This is delicious”
— Aviation American Gin (@AviationGin) December 5, 2019
netflix and chill?
— hulu (@hulu) December 5, 2019
Sometimes it helps to blow on it first
— Tazo (@Tazo) December 5, 2019
You can go elbow deep in me
— Kettle Brand Chips (@kettlebrand) December 6, 2019
Do you wanna take a lick?
— Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) December 5, 2019
Bone-in please
— Wingstop 🍗 (@wingstop) December 5, 2019
I’m not sure we want to touch this.
— Paramount Network (@paramountnet) December 5, 2019
now 33% bigger
— AXE (@AXE) December 5, 2019
Up to four devices, on us.
— T-Mobile (@TMobile) December 5, 2019
That was Freaky Fast!
— Jimmy John’s (@jimmyjohns) December 5, 2019
Fill me up
— Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) December 6, 2019
Please tell me I’m doing a good job
— MoonPie (@MoonPie) December 5, 2019
We really need to do more video.
— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 5, 2019
Check out our new cans.
— Bud Light (@budlight) December 5, 2019
Prepare for the ride of a lifetime. 🎢🙃
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 6, 2019
0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds.
— Audi (@Audi) December 5, 2019
not touching this one
— Kum & Go (@kumandgo) December 6, 2019
And the official account for New Jersey joined in too.
what exit
— New Jersey ☃️ (@NJGov) December 6, 2019
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]