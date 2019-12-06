comScore

Want Your Friday Ruined? The Brands on Twitter Are Making Gross Sex Jokes

By Charlie NashDec 6th, 2019, 2:11 pm

The official Twitter accounts for some of America’s biggest brands started to make gross sex jokes online on Thursday.

After the official Netflix account asked in a post, “what’s something you can say during sex but also when you manage a brand twitter account?” the floodgates opened.

In some kind of demented attempt to advertise their products and services through a viral post, even family-friendly brands like Universal Orlando Resort and Pop Tarts participated.

And the official account for New Jersey joined in too.

