Zuckerberg’s Threads App Plummets 70% in Usage As Twitter Competitor Sees Second Week of Decline From Initial Bubble

The new Twitter competitor backed by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg is plummeting two weeks after its initial launch with user engagement down approximately 70%, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal reports that for the second week in a row Threads has seen it’s daily active users decline and fall to a low point of 13 million. The platform peaked in users engagement days after launching on July 7th.

Media critics of Twitter owner Elon Musk heralded Threads as a realistic competitor and threat to the company’s control over the social media space. Threads is owned by its parent company Meta Platforms.

Per WSJ:

The average time users spend on the iOS and Android apps has also decreased to four minutes from 19 minutes. The average time spent for Android users in the U.S. dropped to five minutes from a peak of 21 minutes on launch day, according to SimilarWeb, a digital data and analytics company. Twitter’s daily active users remain steady at about 200 million, and average time spent is at 30 minutes a day, according to Sensor Tower estimates. Meta executives have said they expected an eventual decline after the app gained more than 100 million sign-ups within a week of its launching earlier this month. They have signaled that they don’t see the falloff as worrisome and have said they are working on additional features. Meta aims to increase the number of users and improve the experience before trying to monetize the platform.

Earlier this week, Threads promised to introduce new features to help boost the user experience and keep members engaged. Some proposed new changes include the ability to edit posts, have multiple accounts, and a chronological feed similar to Facebook and Instagram.

