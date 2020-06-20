Axios White House reporter Jonathan Swan said “there will be recriminations” for the dramatically underwhelming rally President Donald Trump held in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night.

Earlier in the week, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted that 1 million people requested tickets for the controversial rally, held in an indoor arena as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the United States.

While supporters camped out for days before the rally, the end result was underwhelming. The 19,000-seat BOK Center was only half-full. An outdoor “overflow” stage that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to speak at was taken down after their speeches were cancelled because there weren’t enough people in attendance.

Swan — who interviewed the president at the White House on Friday — wrote on Twitter, “I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody gets fired over this.”

In an appearance on MSNBC, Swan elaborated: “This rally was not the rally they had planned, and it’s not the one [Trump] expected.”

“There’s this sort of scramble to figure out what happened,” Swan said regarding expectations of attendance at the rally. “They really miscalculated.”

Swan said Trump was “very excited” about the rally in their interview in the Oval Office Friday, and that Trump’s outside advisers are “already speculating about the firing of people over this.”

“There will be recriminations,” Swan said.



