Backdoor Concession? Trump Campaign Email Asks if He Should Run for President in 2024

Is the Trump campaign finally conceding defeat in the 2020 election? Or are they using the promise of a 2024 campaign for another term for outgoing President Donald Trump simply as a gift to raise more money? These are the questions currently being posed by the greatest political minds in Washington D.C. Or maybe just in this humble blog post.

First reported by CNN’s Betsy Klein, the subject of the email asks “Should President Trump run in 2024?” This suggests that the campaign has come closer to conceding Trump lost the 2020 election, six weeks after all major media outlets projected President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Or perhaps, they are seeing a third term for President Trump? One can never truly know the thinking behind such promotional missives.

The email opens with the declarative and nakedly false statement “Let’s make something clear: the Radical Left STOLE this election from President Trump.” The word “stole” is in all caps to make sure readers get that idea clearly, despite the fact that there is ZERO EVIDENCE that the election was stolen, rigged, or had a result other than more people simply voted for President-elect Biden.

The email assures its recipient that President Trump will “NEVER stop fighting for YOU and YOUR family,” and “He will do whatever it takes to ensure America is put First.” Again with the all caps.

“He’s always been able to count on the American People for advice, which is why he asked us to reach out with ONE very important question,” which leads to a simple “Yes or No” poll. After choosing, users are encouraged to contribute to the “Senate Runoff Election.”

As his one-term presidency comes to a close, many are curious what an ex-President Trump will do. He is currently the presumptive leader of the Republican party, which is seeing a schism between traditional Republicans and what can perhaps be best described as MAGApublicans.

In a recent interview with Anderson Cooper, vocal Trump critic George Conway suggested Trump’s post-presidency will be continual “grift and grievance,” suggesting that his dalliance with a 2024 run is only to continue to raise money. This email suggests that Conway’s prediction is spot on.

