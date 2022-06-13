BREAKING: Bill Stepien Bails on Scheduled Testimony at Jan. 6 Hearing Monday Citing Family Emergency

By Aidan McLaughlinJun 13th, 2022, 9:24 am
 
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien bailed on his scheduled testimony before the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning,” the committee said in a statement. “His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record.”

Stepien, who served in the Trump White House before leading the former president’s 2020 campaign after the departure of Brad Parscale, was not attending the hearing because he wanted to.

“He got subpoenaed – not sure he is a ‘friendly’ witness,” a source close to Stepien told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan last week.

Politico’s Nicholas Wu reported, however, that the family emergency is legit: Stepien’s wife is in labor.

The second hearing in the select committee’s investigation into the attack, which was set for 10 a.m., will now be delayed by 30 to 45 minutes, the committee said.

