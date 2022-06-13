Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien bailed on his scheduled testimony before the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning,” the committee said in a statement. “His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record.”

Stepien, who served in the Trump White House before leading the former president’s 2020 campaign after the departure of Brad Parscale, was not attending the hearing because he wanted to.

“He got subpoenaed – not sure he is a ‘friendly’ witness,” a source close to Stepien told Axios reporter Jonathan Swan last week.

Politico’s Nicholas Wu reported, however, that the family emergency is legit: Stepien’s wife is in labor.

We’re told it is a genuine family emergency – his wife is in labor — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) June 13, 2022

The second hearing in the select committee’s investigation into the attack, which was set for 10 a.m., will now be delayed by 30 to 45 minutes, the committee said.

