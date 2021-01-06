comScore

BREAKING: Trump Cabinet Officials Reportedly Weighing 25th Amendment to Remove the President From Office

By Joe DePaoloJan 6th, 2021, 8:45 pm

Members of the Cabinet are reportedly talking about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

According to CBS’s Margaret Brennan, the Cabinet members have not yet presented anything formal to Vice President Mike Pence, but discussions are ongoing.

“I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” Brennan reported.

She added, “This is not about to happen. It is, however, being discussed right now.”

ABC News has confirmed the reporting:

There have been calls far and wide to either impeach the president or invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office following the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Former White House communications director and current Melania Trump chief of staff Stephanie Grisham has resigned following the day’s events. White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews has likewise tendered her resignation.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement (via John Roberts of Fox News). “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.

The Daily Beast reports that others in the administration are considering following suit by the end of the day.

This story is breaking.

