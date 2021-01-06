Members of the Cabinet are reportedly talking about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

According to CBS’s Margaret Brennan, the Cabinet members have not yet presented anything formal to Vice President Mike Pence, but discussions are ongoing.

“I’m talking about actual members of the Cabinet,” Brennan reported.

She added, “This is not about to happen. It is, however, being discussed right now.”

NEWS: @margbrennan reports there is now discussion among cabinet members regarding potentially invoking the 25th Amendment — removing @realDonaldTrump from office, effectively allowing @Mike_Pence to take over as president It has not yet been formally been presented to @VP pic.twitter.com/3FxZhAwhaw — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 7, 2021

ABC News has confirmed the reporting:

ABC News has learned there have been conversations among some Trump cabinet members of invoking the 25th Amendment. @Santucci @KFaulders — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 7, 2021

There have been calls far and wide to either impeach the president or invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office following the attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Former White House communications director and current Melania Trump chief of staff Stephanie Grisham has resigned following the day’s events. White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews has likewise tendered her resignation.

“As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today,” Matthews said in a statement (via John Roberts of Fox News). “I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.

The Daily Beast reports that others in the administration are considering following suit by the end of the day.

This story is breaking.

