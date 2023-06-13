Trump Makes Insane Allegation That the FBI Planted Classified Documents on Him — Just Hours Before He’s Due in Court

Former President Donald Trump launched a new diatribe against special counsel Jack Smith as his arraignment approaches, and accused the FBI of planting documents on him.

Trump is in Miami today and scheduled appear in court at 3:00 p.m. ET to face his 37-count federal indictment for illegally retaining classified documents and obstructing their return to the National Archives. The former president is expected to deny any wrongdoing in the case, and after days of railing at Smith and his political foes, he took to Truth Social on Tuesday with a new one linked to an anti-Smith article.

“This is the Thug, overturned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me,” Trump said. “He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ given to them. They taint everything that they touch, including our Country, which is rapidly going to HELL!”

Trump also went back to all-caps as he resorted to his flawed legal defense arguments.

This wouldn’t be Trump’s first time going after prosecutors and judges.

Before Trump was indicted in New York over the Stormy Daniels hush money case, he railed against the public officials involved in the case, complaining all the way up to his appearance in court. Apart from concerns about Trump’s potential incitement of violence, Trump’s unrestrained behavior has caused headaches for his legal defenders before.

