Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus this week just days after meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago. His son, however, denied the reports.

The news was initially reported by Brazilian outlet Jornal O Dia and confirmed by Fox News, however Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo Bolsonaro later appeared on Fox News to claim that his father does not have the coronavirus.

“I just received the news confirming that the President Eduardo Bolsonaro tested negative for you say Covid-19, we say coronavirus here,” claimed Bolsonaro.

After being asked whether his father initially tested positive for the coronavirus, Eduardo Bolsonaro replied, “I don’t have this information. The information I have is the news that just came up telling he is negative for coronavirus,” before saying, “Everything is good now.”

“Okay, was he tested multiple times or not?” questioned Fox News’ Sandra Smith. “Was this his first test, the one that you’re telling us came up negative?”

“Yes, yes. But I just received the news,” responded Bolsonaro. “I have to get more information about everything, what is going on.”

It was reported earlier this week that Bolsonaro’s communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten had tested positive for the coronavirus– a discovery which led Bolsonaro to take his own test.

Despite the fact that Wajngarten was photographed with Trump and Pence, the White House has said that the president and vice president will not be tested.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after attending an event with President Bolsonaro.

This article has been updated to include comments from Bolsonaro’s son.

