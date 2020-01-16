The U.S. Government Accountability Office (U.S. GAO) concluded on Thursday that the Trump administration illegally withheld aid from Ukraine in an effort to advance his own policy.

“In the summer of 2019, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) withheld from obligation funds appropriated to the Department of Defense (DOD) for security assistance to Ukraine,” the U.S. GAO declared in a document. “In order to withhold the funds, OMB issued a series of nine apportionment schedules with footnotes that made all obligated balances unavailable for obligation.”

“Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law. OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the Impoundment Control Act (ICA),” the Office continued, concluding, “The withholding was not a programmatic delay. Therefore, we conclude that OMB violated the ICA.”

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) reacted to the document on Twitter, claiming, “This bombshell legal opinion from the independent @USGAO demonstrates, without a doubt, that the Trump Administration illegally withheld assistance from Ukraine and the public evidence shows that the president himself ordered this illegal act.”

This bombshell legal opinion from the independent @USGAO demonstrates, without a doubt, that the Trump Administration illegally withheld assistance from Ukraine and the public evidence shows that the president himself ordered this illegal act. pic.twitter.com/bkwyQ4Vk3K — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 16, 2020

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) also commented, “As I pointed out during the @HouseJudiciary Committee impeachment hearings, what @realDonaldTrump did wasn’t just a violation of the Constitution as the framers understood it, his actions were also flat out illegal.”

As I pointed out during the @HouseJudiciary Committee impeachment hearings, what @realDonaldTrump did wasn't just a violation of the Constitution as the framers understood it, his actions were also flat out illegal.#ThursdayMorning Thoughts https://t.co/z2vHMBTkMO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 16, 2020

Watch above via CNN.

