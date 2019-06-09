CNN anchor Brian Stelter noted President Donald Trump’s confusing tweet about going to Mars may be a savvy move by the president with the anniversary of Apollo 11 on the horizon.

“We’re coming up on the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 this summer. A big summer full of space celebration events,” Stelter noted. “A lot of space geeks would like the focus to be on Mars, on going to a place we’ve never gone before.”

“So the president might be onto something with this new focus on Mars,” Stelter told CNN’s Ana Cabrera Sunday evening on CNN Newsroom.

Earlier this week, Trump said NASA should focus on sending astronauts to Mars and not the moon, according to his confusingly-worded tweet.

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

“I think when he says the moon is part of Mars, what he means is use the moon as a launch-pad to Mars but the tweet was very confusing,” Stelter noted.

“As with all things involving the president’s Twitter feed, what you wonder, is this tweet now policy? Does NASA now have to change his plans or was he just expressing an opinion?” Stelter mused.

Cabrera noted Trump’s tweet came after he was criticized by former astronaut Michael Collins in a CNN podcast, but Stelter said he believed Trump was most likely responding to something he saw on Fox.

Watch above, via CNN

