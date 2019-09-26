DNI Joseph Maguire Refuses to Say If He Discussed Whistleblower Complaint With Trump

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire refused to say if he discussed the whistleblower complaint with President Donald Trump multiple times during a hearing.

Maguire was being questioned by Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) about the whistleblower complaint that has launched an official impeachment inquiry into Trump, concerning his conversation with the president of Ukraine.

“Director, did you or your office ever speak to the president of the United States about this complaint?” Himes asked.

Maguire demurred, saying he speaks with the president several times a week.

Himes asked again if he directly spoke with Trump about the complaint.

“My conversations with the president, because I am the director of national intelligence, are privileged and it would be inappropriate for me because it would destroy my relationship with the president in intelligence matters,” Maguire then said.

“You are not denying that you spoke to the president about this complaint?” Himes asked a third time.

“What I am saying, congressman, is that I will not divulge privileged conversations that I have as the director of national intelligence with the president,” Maguire answered.

Maguire then stated he was not directed to exert executive privilege.

“I have to maintain the discretion and protect the conversation with the president of the United States,” Maguire said.

Watch above, via CNN.

6.2.5

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com