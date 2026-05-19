Trump Gushes Over ‘Honorable’ CNN Data Chief Harry Enten — Hours After Enten Unloaded on Him in Morning

President Donald Trump gushed about “honorable” CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten as he bragged about his performance with MAGA voters — hours after Enten unloaded on him that morning over a raft of new low approval polls.

The president spoke to reporters on Tuesday morning with the massive and cacophonous East Wing construction project as his backdrop, and took questions for about 45 minutes.

When one reporter asked him about the claim that MAGA is divided, Trump praised Enten as he basked in the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump bragged has long and hard about — and which he again falsely claimed was conducted by CNN:

REPORTER: Mr. President, why is the establishment media claiming so desperately that MAGA is divided? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I think it’s the strongest it’s ever been. You know, you take a look at what happened in Louisiana two nights ago with a certain senator that was very disloyal to me and to the Republican Party. He’s not even allowed to run for office. We have another big race. This guy, [Thomas] Massie, is terrible. Let’s see what happens. It’s not easy beating incumbents, but we have a great guy running against Massie. Massie’s a terrible, I think, the worst congressman the Republican Party’s ever had. That’ll be tonight. That’ll be good television. And we’ll see what happens there. But I think MAGA’s never been more together, actually. … I mean I appreciate the question because even CNN, they did a poll two three weeks ago they said Trump is at 100 percent. That’s Harry Enten. I like Harry Enten, you know. He’s got a lot of energy. I like him. But he did a poll and he’s a good pro, and he gives the good and the bad, but I think he’s an honorable guy because we got a lot of good. You know, he predicted I was going to do great with the Muslims in Michigan and win Michigan, and I did. I did good, and I won Michigan by a lot. He made a lot of good predictions. But he did a poll two weeks ago that said Trump is, I mean, this is up. You can check. 100 percent popularity with MAGA. MAGA is most of the Republican Party. The RINOs are gone, to a large extent. A few of them are still left so hopefully we get rid of one tonight in the form of Tom Massie who’s horrible but no it’s it’s been amazing.

But barely two hours earlier, on Tuesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Enten exclaimed that Trump “keeps falling through” the floor in approval polls.

Watch above via White House Press Pool and CNN News Central.

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