Donald Trump Prescribes ‘ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME’ As the Fix for Fox’s Ratings Lull

Former president Donald Trump prescribed a healthy dose of “ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME” as the fix for what he claimed are Fox News’s ailing ratings on Friday despite his ubiquitous presence on the network.

“Fox is down 58%, at least, all because they don’t treat ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA’ well,” asserted Trump before turning his attention to another ex-ally turned enemy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). “They are focused on someone who can’t win, Ron DeSanctimonious, who will never be able to bring it home.”

Notably, Fox remains the number one cable news network and has seen an uptick in its prime time ratings after recently launching a new lineup.

He continued:

The only reason DeSanctus won in Florida is because I Endorsed him, and Campaigned for him—He would have lost by 40 points. The sadder part is, he TOTALLY forgot! He also forgot he wanted to close down Social Security, Ethanol, and obliterate Medicare… …Fox is gone, just like in 2016, and the only way they come back is if they go “ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME.” Our people have had it! MAGA and America First are stronger than ever before, but we want and deserve support like the Radical Left Democrat Fascists get from so many sources, including the Fake News Media and Law Enforcement. Bring back Fox, before it’s too late!

Trump has long complained that organizationally, Fox has decided to back DeSantis over himself in the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

“Fox News treats ‘TRUMP’ every bit as badly as they did in 2015, before I later won the Election. Fox was brutal then, and not too good now,” he whined last October.

“FoxNews just covered, from beginning to end, the Ron DeSanctimonious very boring news conference at the Border, but didn’t cover one minute of my two big speeches on Saturday and Sunday night, one for Faith & Freedom in D.C., the other about trade in Michigan, where I was presented with the ‘Man of the Decade’ Award,” wailed Trump on Truth Social despite the fact that Fox covered both of his speeches.

On Tuesday, Trump sat for a town hall event with Fox’s Sean Hannity, who hosted Trump for a similar event on June 1. Trump also sat for a one-on-one interviews with chief political anchor Bret Baier last month and Maria Bartiromo on July 16.

After a slump seemingly induced by the network’s firing of star host Tucker Carlson, the network has seemingly rebounded and is again handily beating competitors CNN and MSNBC in primetime.

