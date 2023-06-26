Trump Whines About Fox’s Coverage of DeSantis, Ludicrously (and Falsely) Accuses Network of Icing Him Out

Former president Donald Trump wailed about Fox News supposedly providing his rival Ron DeSantis with more airtime than himself on Monday.

“FoxNews just covered, from beginning to end, the Ron DeSanctimonious very boring news conference at the Border, but didn’t cover one minute of my two big speeches on Saturday and Sunday night, one for Faith & Freedom in D.C., the other about trade in Michigan, where I was presented with the ‘Man of the Decade’ Award,” Trump told his followers on Truth Social. “The DeSanctus speech was just a rehash of all the things I did to have the ‘safest and strongest Border in U.S. history.’ Also, I’m up on him by 40 points, & also up big on Biden!”

He continued the moaning in a follow-up post:

So FoxNews, which is down 37% in the Ratings, doesn’t cover my getting the “Man of the Decade” Award (because of my great trade policies!) in Michigan, or my Keynote Speech for Faith & Freedom in D.C., and then wants me to show up and get them ratings for their “Presidential” Debate, where I’m leading the field by 40 points. All they do is promote, against all hope, Ron DeSanctimonious, and he’s dropping like a rock. Sorry FoxNews, life doesn’t work that way!!!

Despite Trump’s claims, however, Fox covered both of the former president’s speeches over the weekend.

On Sunday, Fox and Friends Sunday aired a pair of excerpts from his speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C.. One was accompanied by the chyron “Trump Vows to Fight ‘Late-Term Abortionists'” while the other concerned his federal indictment for charges pertaining to his retention of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021.

“Joe Biden has weaponized law enforcement to interfere in our elections — the greatest abuse of power that I’ve seen and that most of you have seen in the history of our country,” declared Trump. “It’s a hoax. Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of courage. I’m being indicted for you, and I believe the you is more than 200 million people who love our country.”

Over 74 million people voted for Trump in 2020, while 81 million cast their ballots for Biden.

Then on Monday morning, Fox aired a clip from his speech in Michigan, where he argued that “the Biden corruption scandal is 100 times bigger than Watergate.”

Trump sat down for a two-part interview with Fox’s chief political correspondent Bret Baier last week, during which he told Baier that Fox was a “hostile network.”

“This is a fair interview,” he admitted, “but it’s hostile. It’s on the hostile side. I wouldn’t say it’s a puff piece but that’s okay.”

