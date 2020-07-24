The Lincoln Project is taking two whacks at the same piñata this Friday, dropping its second ad within hours hitting President Donald Trump over his well-wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, who is facing federal charges for her role as the alleged accomplice of convicted creep Jeffrey Epstein in his years-long scheme running an international child sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell is accused of helping Epstein recruit and groom hundreds of underage girls to be sexually assaulted, and in some cases participating in their abuse herself. Both Maxwell and Epstein were known to associate with many rich and powerful men — including Trump — and rumors have swirled for years about what incriminating evidence they might have gathered on their associates.

With Epstein dead, Maxwell remains the main figure at the center of this sordid story.

Trump’s comments earlier this week saying that he “wished her well” set off a firestorm, and the Lincoln Project called him out in their first ad, which dropped Friday morning.

Mediaite was able to exclusively view the second ad prior to its launch Friday afternoon.

“This is how Donald Trump speaks to accomplished women leaders,” says the female narrator, introducing a series of short clips of Trump’s comments about various female journalists, including his infamous attack on Megyn Kelly that she had “blood coming out of her…wherever,” and other dismissive responses he’s given to female reporters who have tried to ask him questions.

“But when it comes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman at the center of the international sex slavery ring run by his friend Jeffrey Epstein, this is what he has to say,” the narrator says.

The clip of Trump wishing Maxwell well plays, and the narrator continues.

“It’s why so many Americans are wondering, just what does Maxwell have on Donald Trump? Why does he demean other women but treat the head of an alleged sex slave ring with respect?”

“Does Donald Trump wants Maxwell to keep quiet? America needs to know.”

Reached for comment about why the Lincoln Project was hitting the same issue again, PAC co-founder Rick Wilson said it was it was a part of their ongoing strategy to take up residence rent-free in Trump’s head. Other past ads from the anti-Trump PAC have evoked a strong response from the president, including tweets attacking the group of former Republicans as “The Loser Project” and other public comments apparently seeking to prove their arguments wrong.

“The Lincoln Project is revisiting this issue for the second time in a day,” said Wilson, “because we’ve heard from campaign sources how deeply disturbed and angry the president is by this issue and our articulation of it.”

What does Ghislaine Maxwell have on @realDonaldTrump? pic.twitter.com/V2kJBesXIW — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 24, 2020

Watch the ad above, via The Lincoln Project.

Editor’s Note: The author of this article is a former political colleague and long time friend of Rick Wilson.

