President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on a group of disenchanted Republicans — including, notably George Conway, the husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

In a brief spray at Andrews Air Force Base Tuesday morning, the president renewed his attacks on Conway — whom he referred to as “moonface” in a late-night, rage-filled tweetstorm.

“If you take a look, it’s [Steve] Schmidt, it’s George Conway — Kellyanne must have done a big number on him — and it’s some other people,” Trump said. “Every one of them, I either defeated, or they lost by themselves. But it’s a group of major losers. They’re Republican losers.”

Trump was set off by a 60-second ad titled “Mourning in America” from the Republican group — called The Lincoln Project — which bashed the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Just before departing for Arizona, Trump took aim at several in the group — most notably Conway.

“George Conway, you take a look at him — just take a look at that guy — the man’s a stone cold loser,” Trump said.

He added, of the whole group of disaffected conservatives, “they should not call it the Lincoln Project … They should call it the Losers Project.”

