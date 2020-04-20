CNN’s Dana Bash Challenges Trump’s Treatment of Female Reporters: ‘It’s Different’

CNN’s Dana Bash challenged President Donald Trump’s treatment of female reporters during the White House coronavirus press briefings, calling his exchanges with women “different” from those with men.

Bash was specifically referring to his exchange with CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, who Trump berated as having a “nasty tone” while asking a question regarding Jared Kushner’s comments on the federal stockpile of PPE supplies.

During the Sunday press briefing, Jiang asked Trump why he didn’t “warn people” about the spread of the coronavirus earlier, and why he waited until March 16th to social distance. Trump then told Jiang to “just relax” and to “keep your voice down, please. Keep your voice down.”

“As a woman who covered the White House, as a woman who covers politics and policy in Washington, we have to just say the way he treats the female reporters is different,” Bash told Wolf Blitzer on The Situation Room. “When he said to CBS News’ Weijia Jiang, that she should relax, that she should keep her voice down. I mean, come on.”

Bash then noted that Jiang’s questions were “legitimate” and compared them to those asked by CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, who did not receive the same harsh reaction from Trump as Jiang.

“But in terms of this female reporter, she was asking great questions, just like Yamiche [Alcindor] from PBS, our colleague Kaitlin Collins, and so I think it’s important to call it out,” Bash continued, referring to Trump’s similar treatment of these female reporters.

Trump also used the term “nasty” when answering a question from Yamiche Alcindor, which asked about the Trump administration’s decision to decimate the White House pandemic department in 2018.

“There’s a difference in the way he reacts when he’s getting a tough question. Not that he liked Jeremy Diamond’s questions or other male reporters’ questions when they are tough, but the way he reacts, it’s different and I think it’s time to says,” Bash said.

