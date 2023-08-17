Former U.S. Attorney on CNN Denounces ‘Horrifying’ Threats to Trump Grand Jury: ‘Like January 6 All Over Again’

The legal calendar faced by former President Donald Trump is packed, and as he continues to use his Truth Social account to stir up support (and possibly intimidate witnesses), some of his supporters are taking him extremely seriously. CNN’s Sara Sidner asked former U.S Attorney Harry Litman about the threats being made on the judges and grand jury members in Trump’s upcoming trials, and the language he used was dramatic.

Sidner asked Litman about the death threat made against Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over Trump’s federal case on conspiracy charges related to the 2020 election, that warranted the arrest of a Texas woman as well as the doxxing of grand jury members in Fulton County, who voted to indict Trump on RICO charges (among others) on the state level in Georgia. And now, Trump plans to make an appearance on Monday to present his own “evidence,” though his lawyers are reportedly trying to stop him. Litman said what was happening was “horrifying,” and that it felt “like January 6th all over again”:

Sidner: I do want to ask you lastly about this really disturbing trend that we are now seeing. Pictures, social media profiles, even purportedly home addresses of these grand jurors in Georgia and threats being made on some online sites, all of whom voted to indict Donald Trump. There’s also this threat and an arrest against the judge in the D.C. case. Is this going to have a chilling effect? And how should the government do something to protect these people? Litman: It is horrifying. And the government will marshal its forces, but it only takes one lone wolf. This is like January 6th all over again. Trump puts into motion certain forces and then he can’t control them. It is genuinely a terrifying prospect. And if something goes awry, it’s tragic, a tragedy, and also a huge challenge for the system.

Watch the video above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com