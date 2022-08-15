Fox & Friends called out conservative website Breitbart for doxxing the FBI agents that signed the search warrant for the Mar-a-Lago raid, putting their security at risk from angry Trump supporters who, in one case, literally took up arms against the agency.

Curiously, the hosts of the Fox News morning show gave former President Donald Trump a pass for his alleged role in the ordeal.

Fox & Friends addressed the doxxing in the context of an increase in threats the FBI has seen after a search of Trump’s Florida home last week. The Department of Homeland Security sent a bulletin to law enforcement agencies on Friday regarding the threats.

Ainsley Earhardt referenced the DHS memo before noting “the doxxing of these agents, the two agents, yeah, that signed the warrant, they were released — someone leaked them, their names.” Steve Doocy chimed in quickly to note Breitbart published the names, before Earhardt continued, “Doxxing of them trying to find their address so that these people online are talking about going to their houses.”

Brian Kilmeade made clear that he felt this was wrong: “Which is way out of bounds. Same thing with [Supreme Court Justice] Kavanaugh.

Doocy brought up last week’s attack on the Cincinnati FBI office by an outraged and armed Trump supporter who tried to breach the headquarters before leading police on a chase that ended with him being killed by authorities.

Good for Fox & Friends for calling out the doxxing by Breitbart, and the threat now faced by FBI agents. But given that Breitbart received the search warrant before it was released by the Department of Justice, and only Trump and his team had the document, it stands to reason that Breitbart received the warrant from Trump.

Yes Fox & Friends, “someone leaked it to Breitbart,” and it was almost certainly at the direction of the former president.

Watch above via Fox News

