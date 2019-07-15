Fox News Reporter to Trump: White Nationalists Are Finding Common Cause With You

Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts questioned President Donald Trump on his tweets attacking four freshmen congresswoman at a press conference on Monday, noting white nationalists had found common cause with his comments.

“Does that concern you that that tweet was seen as racist?” Roberts asked, after Trump spent his press conference railing against the Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

After noting Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged Trump to “aim higher,” the president cut the Fox News reporter off.

“No, no, he didn’t say — I disagree with Lindsey,” Trump said, expressing his disagreement with Graham that he needs to aim higher. “These are people that hate our country. Hey John, they hate our country. They hate it, I think, with a passion.”

“Does it concern you that many people saw that tweet as racist, and that white nationalist groups are finding common cause with you on that point?” Roberts followed up.

“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump replied. “And all I’m saying, they want to leave, they can leave. Now, it doesn’t say leave forever. It says leave, but what it says. John, what that says is if they’re not happy with the United States, if they’re doing nothing but criticizing us all the time, you see these people walking down criticizing the United States, we just hit the highest stock market in history. All of these incredible manufacturers that are in — these are great businesspeople, they employ many people and we have workers with us too — they’re having the best year they’ve ever had. Can I say that, is that a correct statement?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com