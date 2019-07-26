comScore
Fox News’ Shepard Smith Smacks Down Trump Tweets Trashing Fox: ‘The Polls Were Accurate’

By Josh FeldmanJul 26th, 2019, 3:46 pm

Fox News’ Shepard Smith this afternoon fired back at President Donald Trump after he blasted the network for their “terrible” polls.

The polling shows Joe Biden beating the president by 10%. As Smith put it, “Same spread as last month and outside the margin of error.”

Trump took to Twitter to rail against the poll and claim Fox polls have “always been terrible” to him:

“The Fox News poll did have President Trump losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton and the Fox News poll was accurate,” Smith said. “The final survey was done November 3-6 of that year. Among both registered and likely voters, the poll predicted Hillary Clinton would beat Trump by 4 percentage points… So Clinton would win the popular vote by a margin of between 1.5% and 6.5%. She did. Her margin of victory was 2.1%. Close to three million voters. The polls were accurate.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

