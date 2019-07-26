Fox News’ Shepard Smith this afternoon fired back at President Donald Trump after he blasted the network for their “terrible” polls.

The polling shows Joe Biden beating the president by 10%. As Smith put it, “Same spread as last month and outside the margin of error.”

Trump took to Twitter to rail against the poll and claim Fox polls have “always been terrible” to him:

.@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

“The Fox News poll did have President Trump losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton and the Fox News poll was accurate,” Smith said. “The final survey was done November 3-6 of that year. Among both registered and likely voters, the poll predicted Hillary Clinton would beat Trump by 4 percentage points… So Clinton would win the popular vote by a margin of between 1.5% and 6.5%. She did. Her margin of victory was 2.1%. Close to three million voters. The polls were accurate.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

