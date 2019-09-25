Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) whether President Donald Trump’s call with the President of Ukraine bothered him at all on Thursday, to which Scott replied all he cares about is results.

“Senator, were you surprised, regardless of the legality of it or for lack of a better term the constitutionality of it, where the President of the United States is talking to a leader of a foreign power about inserting himself into another U.S. Presidential election? Did that on any level bother you?” asked Cavuto.

“Does everybody, including President Trump, do they ask questions I don’t ask? Do they focus on things I don’t focus on? But that’s not the issue here,” replied Scott. “The issue is, is this an impeachable offense, and should we go back and do the work that American citizens sent us to D.C. to do, pass a budget, deal with prescription drug prices? I mean it just makes no sense. This place is completely dysfunctional. Nobody wants to get anything done, it appears, they just hate President Trump so, ‘Let’s figure out how to impeach the guy.'”

Scott continued, “I’m going to focus on results. Look at our economy. I mean he’s engaging in deals that President Obama just sat there and did nothing. Look at North Korea, look at how China took advantage of us. Look at the horrible Iran deal… Look at European countries now investing in NATO. Let’s look at what we should care about… Democrats, they just hate the guy. Everything was about how they hate Donald Trump. Go win the next election if you hate him so much.”

