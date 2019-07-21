Fox’s Chris Wallace Picks Apart Stephen Miller’s Defenses on Trump’s Criticisms of the U.S.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace deconstructed President Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller’s defense of attacks on progressive Democrats, noting that Trump himself made similar lines of criticism against the U.S.

“Why is what those congresswomen have said any worse than what you just are Donald Trump say, President Obama is ignorant, this country is killers, on and on?” Wallace asked.

Miller tried to separate Trump’s criticism from Obama from his criticism of congresswomen like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez before Wallace interrupted.

“Wait a minute. No, wait a minute. The fact of the matter is that people can have a legitimate difference of opinion about policies whether we want to go one way, we want to go another. Under the Constitution that you believe in, and I believe in, the first amendment allows everybody to say it,” Wallace said.

“The president ran a campaign that can be summarized into words: America First. There’s a huge difference between America First and an ideology that runs down America,” Miller said.

“Nobody has any problem with what the president’s policies have been, it’s when he goes into stoking racial fears. I’ve never called any of his Tweets racist, but there’s no question that he is stoking racial divisions,” Wallace countered.

Wallace brought up Ocasio-Cortez’s so-called “garbage” criticism noting that she was calling certain policies “garbage.” Miller argued it’s “literally impossible” to read the statement any other way than her criticizing the country.

Wallace again countered bringing up a previous Trump tweet where he criticized the country under the leadership of President Barack Obama, saying “everything he touches turns to garbage.”

“Throughout this interview, you’re continuing to conflate Donald Trump’s criticisms of President Obama versus AOC’s deep and systemic criticisms of the country,” Miller complained.

Watch above, via Fox News.

