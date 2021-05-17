Franklin Graham Hits Trump for Demonizing the Press, Claims He Can Tell Former President ‘Hard Truths’

Evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham once led a day of prayer for former President Donald Trump against his “enemies.” But unlike the former president, Graham does not believe the media to be an opposition force.

In an interview with Axios on HBO, Graham criticized Trump for repeatedly bashing the fourth estate at rallies and in other forums.

.@mikeallen: “Do you tell [Trump] hard truths?” Rev. @Franklin_Graham: “Yes, I do.” Allen: “How does he take it?” Graham: “Sometimes I walk out of his office and I think he’ll never invite me back again.” #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/v79q6vg7Gp — Axios (@axios) May 17, 2021

“I would never have said that,” Graham said — of Trump’s constant directives to not believe the press. “I think it’s hurt him. I think it built a wall. I think it created animosity when it shouldn’t have. Just because somebody disagrees with you doesn’t mean they’re your enemy.”

Asked by Axios co-founder Mike Allen if he believes it was a mistake to demonize the press, Graham replied, “No question about it.”

Allen pressed — asking Graham whether he has conveyed this sentiment to Trump personally.

“No,” Graham said. “He knows it.”

The Axios co-founder questioned whether Graham — who has enjoyed a cozy relationship with Trump and been a prominent television surrogate on his behalf — has expressed “hard truths” to the president.

“Can I tell him hard truths? … Yes, I do,” Graham said.

“How does he take it?” Allen asked.

“Sometimes I walk out of his office and I think he’ll never invite me back again.”

Watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]