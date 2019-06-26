comScore

George Conway Calls for Trump to Be Committed After Wild Fox Business Interview: ‘Take Him to Walter Reed’

By Ken MeyerJun 26th, 2019, 11:23 am

President Donald Trump’s free-wheeling, accusatory screed against Robert Mueller during a Fox Business interview Wednesday morning is evidently not changing George Conway’s mind about his mental state.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband has established himself as a major critic of his wife’s boss, with Mr. Conway frequently expressing his view that Trump is mentally unstable. In response to Trump’s bombastic interview on Fox Business Wednesday, he implored White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to whisk the president off to Walter Reed Army Medical Center — immediately.

In his conversation with Maria Bartiromo, Trump accused Mueller of numerous crimes, including the apparent allegation that he concealed conversations between “the two pathetic lovers” Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. If Conway expects Mulvaney to do anything, he’s engaging in some wishful thinking. Mulvaney, though a die-hard Trump staffer, now appears to be falling out of favor with the president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: