President Donald Trump’s free-wheeling, accusatory screed against Robert Mueller during a Fox Business interview Wednesday morning is evidently not changing George Conway’s mind about his mental state.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband has established himself as a major critic of his wife’s boss, with Mr. Conway frequently expressing his view that Trump is mentally unstable. In response to Trump’s bombastic interview on Fox Business Wednesday, he implored White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to whisk the president off to Walter Reed Army Medical Center — immediately.

Mick, you need to take him to Walter Reed right away https://t.co/GdrjGOLGmw — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 26, 2019

In his conversation with Maria Bartiromo, Trump accused Mueller of numerous crimes, including the apparent allegation that he concealed conversations between “the two pathetic lovers” Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. If Conway expects Mulvaney to do anything, he’s engaging in some wishful thinking. Mulvaney, though a die-hard Trump staffer, now appears to be falling out of favor with the president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com