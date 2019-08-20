George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump‘s staff for doing the bidding of “a rapist.”

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Conway shared a post from neocon Bill Kristol — who shared a Washington Examiner article featuring anonymous White House officials alleging abusive behavior from administration castoff turned Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci.

“I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist,” George Conway wrote.

I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist. https://t.co/pouoi6kFz3 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 20, 2019

Trump has been accused by at least 17 women of sexual misconduct — with the allegations including sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Late on Monday evening, Mr. Conway took a shot at his wife’s boss which he saw fit to pin to the top of his Twitter account.

“[W]e have vile scum in the Oval Office,” he wrote.

Exactly. Everything else is secondary. This has to be about the fact that we have vile scum in the Oval Office. https://t.co/JglHrudfjs — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 20, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com