George Conway, Husband of Trump Staffer Kellyanne Conway, Shreds WH Staff: ‘These People Who Work for a Rapist…’

By Joe DePaoloAug 20th, 2019, 9:42 am

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump‘s staff for doing the bidding of “a rapist.”

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Conway shared a post from neocon Bill Kristol — who shared a Washington Examiner article featuring anonymous White House officials alleging abusive behavior from administration castoff turned Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci.

“I love how these people who work for a rapist have no compunction about making accusations of abuse by someone who criticizes the rapist,” George Conway wrote.

Trump has been accused by at least 17 women of sexual misconduct — with the allegations including sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Late on Monday evening, Mr. Conway took a shot at his wife’s boss which he saw fit to pin to the top of his Twitter account.

“[W]e have vile scum in the Oval Office,” he wrote.

