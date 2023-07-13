Geraldo Rivera appeared on ABC’s The View on Thursday for his first post-Fox News sit-down and didn’t hold anything back when talking about how his former network handled former President Donald Trump‘s lies about the 2020 election.

While he had plenty to say about his former colleagues, especially fired host Tucker Carlson, he sided with those who took legal action against Fox News — including Trump supporter Ray Epps, who was falsely reported to have been “a federal agent who incited the attack on the Capitol” on January 6. When View host Sunny Hostin asked about Epps filing a defamation suit against Fox News on Wednesday, Rivera said, “As well he should have.”

Rivera had more to say about how Fox covered the insurrection (with some interjections from View hosts Joy Behar and Hostin):

Rivera: I understand the bitterness that people feel toward the network for really, I think, disgraceful, purposeful ignorance of what really happened. They knew it happened and allowed — Behar: Lying. Rivera: Allowed people to promote it and it was absolutely absurd. But everybody at Fox was not engaged in that lie. Remember, I called Tucker Carlson’s theory of January 6th baloney — bull — Sunny Hostin: You did. Rivera: And The Washington Post, very clear, that everyone knew that what happened on January 6th was that President Trump incited a riot. He encouraged those people to go there and ruin their lives, attacking the capitol of the United States. I think that everybody knew that. They should have stuck with that. It is an embarrassment that will be very hard for Fox to live down. They will have to pay.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

