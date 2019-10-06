President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani shushed and shouted at Fox News’ Howard Kurtz during an interview Sunday, saying the Fox News host “should be ashamed” for not covering his conspiracy theories.

The wild interview stretched over two segments, the first ending with Kurtz desperately trying to throw to a commercial break while New York’s former mayor said “you should be ashamed of yourself, your profession.” As Kurtz cut Giuliani off, the lawyer continued shouting, compelling the Fox News host to shake his head in disbelief.

After being pushed on whether the Ukraine investigation was an attempt to “discredit and knock out” a political rival, following the break, Giuliani sighed and responded, “I’m trying to get somebody to investigate what is massive corruption in the Obama administration. A pay-for-play scheme that goes back to the early days in which Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden… And since I got cut off, I didn’t point out the fact that the Ukrainian-American who you’re talking about that gave the 500,000 dollars to the brother got twenty million dollars to open up a car dealership in Ukraine. From the federal government. And Joe Biden went all the way to the Ukraine to give a speech to explain what a good car dealer he was.”

As he continued to try to defend the president, and Kurtz kept criticizing Giuliani’s talking points, the former Mayor of New York put his finger to his lips and loudly shushed Kurtz, declared, “Could you just listen for one second?” and called the Fox News host’s line of questioning “pathetic.”

“Wait, before you interrupt me Howard. I know you wanna defend it so bad. It’s pathetic. It’s pathetic. Just listen to me for one second. Hunter Biden said he didn’t do anything wrong. Stop. Stop. No investigation. Nothing,” Giuliani remarked. “You don’t let me get a sentence out. You contradict me immediately. You watch the interview with one of the Biden cronies, or one of the Democratic lapdogs, and they get fifteen minutes to answer a question, and they get to say stupid things like, ‘Hunter Biden says I didn’t do it.’ End of story. With me, they contradict me before I get one minute into the sentence. So I don’t get to say anything un-contradicted. The reason they don’t want me on is they know something you’re not reporting on. I’ve got it all. I’ve got it all.”

Giuliani then started to wave his iPad, shouted about Romania, before Kurtz concluded, “We appreciate you coming on, thanks for joining us.”

“No, you should do something about it,” replied Giuliani, as he was again cut off.

Watch both segments above, via Fox News.

