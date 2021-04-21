GOP Continues Fundraising Off Trump’s Nonexistent Social Media Site

Those who subscribe to the Republican Party’s fundraising lists are already quite familiar with the GOP’s aggressive tactics of late, and this week those methods continued.

On Wednesday Tim Miller, a writer for the never-Trump outlet The Bulwark, flagged a text he says he received on Tuesday from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the tone of which brings some real “crazy ex” vibes:

The plea uses FOMO on joining former President Donald Trump’s social media site as a means to nab donations, which the recipient can do by clicking the link. There’s problem, though.

Trump doesn’t have a social media site.

Last month Trump teased the idea of starting a social media platform, saying, “I’m doing things having to do with putting our own platform out there that you’ll be hearing about soon.” Jason Miller said in March that Trump would probably be launching a social media platform within two to three months. Then again, Trump has teased a lot of things that never happened.

It’s unclear if the NRSC, which is chaired by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is privy to what if any plans Trump may have for a social media venture. Moreover, Trump has said he doesn’t want donors giving to the GOP’s fundraising arms, but rather his own PAC.

The NRSC’s latest frantic attempts to raise money echo those of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s earlier this month. Writing in The Bulwark, Miller posted a fundraising text he received from NRCC stating, “Friend request expiring in 10 min,” perhaps an allusion to the aforementioned nonexistent Trump social media platform.

Perhaps the most unhinged attempt at soliciting small dollar donations took place on the NRCC fundraising page featuring an option to make a one-time donation into a recurring donation using threatening language:

The box checking/unchecking has proven tricky for some less internet savvy and older donors. Earlier this month, The New York Times published an explosive report documenting similarly aggressive fundraising practices by the Trump campaign that had siphoned millions from small donors’ bank accounts last year, unbeknownst to the donors.

As a result, the Trump campaigned doled out $122 million in campaign refunds, compared to $21 million for Joe Biden’s campaign.

