comScore LeBron James Deletes Tweet Showing Cop in Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting After Backlash

LeBron James Deletes Tweet Showing Cop in Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting After Backlash

By Marisa SarnoffApr 21st, 2021, 6:23 pm

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ)

Basketball legend LeBron James deleted a tweet Wednesday that included a picture of the Ohio police officer who fatally shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, after a Twitter backlash that included accusations that James was inciting violence.

Columbus police had previously identified Nicholas Reardon as the officer who shot and killed Bryant as officers responded to 911 calls about an attempted stabbing.

“YOU’RE NEXT,” James tweeted Wednesday, shortly before 3:30 p.m. “#ACCOUNTABILITY.”

The reaction to the tweet was swift, and James’ critics did not mince words.

After about an hour, it appeared that James had deleted the tweet – a move that also didn’t go unnoticed.

On Wednesday, Bryant was killed by police responding to a call about a disturbance.

The shooting happened around 30 minutes before the verdict was delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

UPDATE — 7:43 pm ET: James followed up saying he took down the tweet “because its being used to create more hate.”

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police,” he said. “This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: