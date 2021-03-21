Donald Trump spokesman Jason Miller was on Fox News on Sunday trying to build hype for the former president’s big, grand return to social media — whatever form it may take.

Howard Kurtz first spoke with Miller about Trump repeating his baseless statements about the 2020 election. In a statement Saturday, the former president continued to make false claims that the election was rigged. Just weeks ago, Trump’s comments riled up a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol.

He was permanently suspended by Twitter in the following days, so Kurtz asked Miller if Trump is planning to get back on social media soon.

Miller first boasted about the attention Trump is getting for the statements he’s been sending out recently, before saying, “I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media, in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform.”

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” he added.

Miller claimed Trump has heard from a lot of different people about these plans:

“It will be big once he starts. There have been a lot of high-powered meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who have been coming in, and I gotta tell you, it’s not just one company that’s approached the president, there have been numerous companies… Everyone wants him.”

Earlier this month Miller said on Mediaite’s The Interview podcast that “there are ongoing conversations with both existing social media platforms, and also potentially with some brand new platforms.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

