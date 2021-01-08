Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said that President Donald Trump should resign immediately, making her the first Senate Republican to call for an end to his presidency.

In an interview Friday, Murkowski slammed the president for inciting the mob of his supporters that attacked police and stormed the Capitol building, a siege that left five people dead, including one police officer.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Murkowski told the Anchorage Daily News in an interview.

She proceeded to point out that Trump has focused more on his futile election fight and golfing than the current crises facing America:

I think he should leave. He said he’s not going to show up. He’s not going to appear at the at the inauguration. He hasn’t been focused on what is going on with COVID. He’s either been golfing or he’s been inside the Oval Office fuming and throwing every single person who has been loyal and faithful to him under the bus, starting with the vice president. He doesn’t want to stay there. He only wants to stay there for the title. He only wants to stay there for his ego. He needs to get out. He needs to do the good thing, but I don’t think he’s capable of doing a good thing.

Murkowski laid blame for the riot, which followed Trump’s raucous rally in Washington D.C. attacking the 2020 election, at the feet of the president.

I will attribute it to the president, who said, even after his vice president told him that morning, ‘I do not have the constitutional authority to do what you have asked me to do. I cannot do it. I have to protect and uphold the Constitution.’ Even after the vice president told President Trump that, he still told his supporters to fight. How are they supposed to take that? It’s an order from the president. And so that’s what they did. They came up and they fought and people were harmed, and injured and died.

Murkowski also questioned her membership in the GOP, telling the Anchorage Daily News, “if the Republican Party has become nothing more than the party of Trump, I sincerely question whether this is the party for me.”

As Democratic calls on Trump to resign or be impeached grow louder, other Republicans have signaled they are open to removing him from office.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said in an interview Friday morning that he would consider articles of impeachment presented by the House.

“I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office,” Sasse said, calling his inciting of the rioters “wicked.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]