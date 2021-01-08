CNN’s Jim Sciutto is reporting that members of the House will move forward with a vote to impeach President Donald Trump next week, if he is not removed by Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet via the 25th amendment.

Scuitto took to Twitter to break the news, citing comments from Assistant House Speaker Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA):

Breaking: Asst House Speaker @KatherineClark tells @CNN House will move forward with impeachment vote against President Trump by middle of next week, if not removed by VP and Cabinet. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 8, 2021

“Breaking: Asst House Speaker [Katherine Clark] tells CNN House will move forward with impeachment vote against President Trump by middle of next week, if not removed by VP and Cabinet,” he wrote.

The announcement comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to impeach the president for fueling the riots at the Capitol, faulting him for inciting an “armed insurrection against America.”

This story is developing.

