A list has emerged of Donald Trump’s Congressional allies whose phone records are being pursued by the January 6th investigative committee.

The committee made headlines last week after requesting a trove of documents from the Trump White House and multiple federal agencies, asking for records of their communications before the storming of the U.S. Capitol. On Monday, CNN reported that the committee is asking telecom companies to preserve records of several Republican Congresspeople and members of Trump’s family who were involved in some capacity with the “Stop the Steal” rally that turned into the violent riot carried out by the former president’s supporters.

Here’s the list of Republican lawmakers whose records are reportedly being sought out:

Lauren Boebert (CO) Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) Jim Jordan (OH) Andy Biggs (AZ) Paul Gosar (AZ) Mo Brooks (AL) Madison Cawthorn (NC) Matt Gaetz (FL) Louie Gohmert (TX) Jody Hice (GA) Scott Perry (PA)

CNN reports that the Select Committee declined to comment or name these lawmakers in public, though the network says they confirmed the partial list with multiple sources close to the committee’s work. Beyond the commonality that these lawmakers are all prominent Trump backers, the group is connected in that they all attended, promoted, or spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally.

“It is unclear what means the committee will use to compel the telecommunications companies to cooperate with their request,” the report says. “The committee does have subpoena power, but requesting the information — especially from members of Congress — could lead to a lengthy legal battle.”

The report comes after Congressman Jordan told reporters that he spoke with Trump “more than once” on January 6th. This poses an intriguing development since Jordan has been reluctant to talk about the one known phone call he had with Trump that day.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com