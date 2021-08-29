Jim Jordan Says He Spoke ‘More Than Once’ With Trump on January 6th

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has confirmed that he had multiple conversations with Donald Trump the day the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, and Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was reportedly involved too.

Jordan spoke to reporter Olivia Beavers for Politico Playbook, informing her that he had a number of phone calls with Trump that day. While he wouldn’t get into specifics, Jordan said he and Trump spoke “more than once,” that he wanted Trump to mobilize the National Guard, and that “I’m sure” he called Trump while he and his fellow lawmakers were locked down in a safe room.

“Look, I definitely spoke to the president that day,” Jordan said. “I don’t recall — I know it was more than once, I just don’t recall the times.”

Jordan’s remarks come after he has showed a noticeable reluctance in talking about whether he spoke to Trump on January 6th. Fox News’ Bret Baier had to pry Jordan months ago into talking about one call he had with Trump on January 6th, and the congressman seemed off-balance when questioned about it again in a later interview.

According to Politico’s sources, Jordan had another call with Trump where he and Gaetz urged the president to call off his rioting supporters as they violently laid siege to the Capitol.

“The source declined to say how Trump responded to this request,” Politico reports. “Jordan, when asked about whether Gaetz participated, said he’d ‘have to think about it,’ citing many conversations he had during the frenetic attack.” Gaetz’s office was reached for comment, and their response was “Congressman Gaetz speaks with President Trump regularly and doesn’t disclose the substance of those discussions with the media.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com