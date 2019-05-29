The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee is calling to remove President Donald Trump from office via impeachment following special counsel Robert Mueller’s statement on his report.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said “The President has egregiously obstructed justice. The Special Counsel did not give any indication that the President is innocent. Therefore, it is time for Congress to perform its oversight duties.”

“I support impeachment,” he said.

Mueller’s public statement on his report into Russian interference reignited the debate over impeaching Trump. Some, like GOP Rep. Justin Amash, used Mueller’s statement as an opportunity to emphasize their calls to House leadership to begin an impeachment inquiry.

Others have now apparently changed their views on impeachment following Mueller’s statement, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) who is now calling for impeachment proceedings to begin “immediately.”

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com